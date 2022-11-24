It’s no secret that trying to get a flight anywhere right now is — for lack of a better term — fucking ridiculous. It’s all so bloody expensive which means a generous flight sale is more than deeply appreciated by us and our back pockets. The cheeky buggers over at Virgin have jumped the gun with Black Friday this year and launched a simply ‘yuge flight sale with some trips costing a mere $55 one way. Sorry but I’m packing my bags already.

A whopping 500,000 flights are on sale over on the Virgin website for the next four days (!!!) for travel on select dates between January and June next year. Honestly, some of these domestic flights are bloody delicious, like Sydney to Byron Bay from $55, Hobart to Melbourne from $79 and Brisbane to the Whitsundays from $79.

If you’re wanting to grab the passport and head overseas for a wee sojourn then you could jet off to Queenstown from Melbourne from $299 or yeet from the Gold Coast to Bali from $429 one way.

Honestly, I’m considering just buying a bunch of flights just so I have some little weekend getaways to look forward to next year.

Virgin Australia Group’s chief commercial officer Dave Emerson said they’re expecting the flights to get snapped up quickly so if you wanna get a cheap flight then get on it ASAP.

“This is one of the busiest periods for air travel in our history,” he said.

“And with demand so high until the end of the year, we are encouraging customers to plan ahead in 2023 to get the best value when booking a flight.”

Virgin’s massive Black Friday flight sale is on right now until midnight on Tuesday November 29 unless it all sells out beforehand. So go right ahead and rally the group chat for a cheeky getaway next year without having to take some of your prized possessions to Cashies just to foot the bill.