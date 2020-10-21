Virgin Australia has rolled out a batch of cheap-o flights for the festive season, providing punters the opportunity to imagine a near future without state border closures.

Starting at $69 for a Sydney-Gold Coast ticket, the one-way flight deals provide some affordable tickets to the nation’s most popular routes. Want to leave the harbour city for Byron Bay? That fare starts at $75. Looking to escape Brisbane for Adelaide? $129. How about a quick hop from the nation’s capital to Melbourne? $119.

On the topic of Melbourne, Virgin Australia’s packages include a host of other flights into and out of the nation’s undisputed lockdown champion. Melbourne-Sydney flights start at $99, while Melbourne-Adelaide open at ten dollars less. That’s promising for punters like me, who would actually like to leave Melbourne to visit the Heaps Good city at some point between now and 2040.

Virgin Australia says these deals include checked baggage and seat selection. That’s interesting, as many of Virgin’s pre-bankruptcy economy flights already included those options. We’ll just have to wait and see if Virgin Australia’s new owners continue to operate the airline as a full-service offering.

Anyway.

The flight period covers November 25 this year to March 31, 2021, giving you a fair slab of time to forecast your next getaway. On top of that, Virgin Australia has acknowledged the COVID-fucked nature of life in Australia, offering passengers unlimited free booking alterations until the end of January.

The sale period is active right now, and is slated to end on midnight, October 27. If you’re keen to unload a nice amount of money on that Sydney-Gold Coast trip, you can do so here.

Of course, make sure you’re up to date on your state’s border status and any other quarantine requirements you might run into. We’re getting through the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be sky-high G&T’s from here on out.