Planning Yr Summer Vacay In Syd? These Hotels Just Opened So Let’s Have A Stickybeak Through ‘Em

The summer holidays are so damn close, I can almost taste the Golden Gaytimes and smell the Aeroguard, which means now is the time to start thinking about vacay plans!

If you plan on staying at a hotel in Sydney, whether you’re a local who wants a staycation or you’re flying in from out of town, then you’re in luck, because a bunch of swish hotels have recently opened.

I stayed at the brand spanking new Pullman Hotel in Penrith as a guest of the world-leading hospitality group Accor, and it really made the case for having a staycation.

Here’s how that went, plus a bunch of other swanky new hotels that recently opened up in NSW.

Pullman Hotel, Penrith

Introducing Western Sydney’s first-ever five star hotel: the Pullman Hotel in Penrith.

Having grown up out in the ‘burbs, I jumped at the chance to take one of the rooms for a test spin. Sure, it’s not a super bustling location, but that’s just what the doctor ordered after this mammoth year!

The hotel has a real five star feel with gorgeous interior design in the lobby area, in the room itself and throughout the rest of the hotel.

My literal happy place. (Credit: Supplied)

Keen on major R&R vibes? Then you’ll bloody froth the bespoke Sleep Therapy Menu on the in-room tablet that connects you with a variety of sleep services. There’s face and eye masks, aromatherapy options, soothing teas, and an extensive pillow menu. There’s also pre-programmed background sounds, colours and room lighting settings to choose from to help you sleep or wake up. It’s sooooo soothing!

Marcel & Tori Bar. (Credit: Supplied)

The hotel also features a gym, plus the divine restaurant Marcel & Tori Bar for your dining needs.

Capella Sydney

Located in the heritage-listed Lands and Educations Building, Capella Sydney is an elegant AF hotel that’s smack bang amongst the action of the city. Specifically, a five-minute walk from the transport hub of Circular Quay.

It’s the first Capella hotel to open Down Under, featuring designs by architect George McRae in the Edwardian Baroque style.

McRae Bar located within the hotel. (Credit: capellahotels.com.au)

One of the coolest features is the 20-metre heated indoor swimming pool, the indoor gym and the Auriga Spa.

It opened its doors to Sydney back in March of this year so it’s fairly new and ready for your getaway!

W Sydney

A spinoff of the iconique and beloved Marriot hotel, W Sydney just opened in October and it’s so luxurious, I’m sure Tanya from The White Lotus would stay there if she were real. And not dead.

If you’ve visited Darling Harbour recently, you most definitely will have seen the obxiously big and beautiful building — ya can’t miss it!

Observe:

W Sydney in Darling Harbour. (Image credit: darlingharbour.com)

The hotel features an infinity pool, a divine restaurant, a gym, a New York-esque cocktail bar and, get this, an entry-way to the new and improved IMAX theatre.

25hours Paddington

Okay, I got a little cheeky with this one because it’s not actually open yet but it opens in early 2024, so I figured that counts, right?

Tapping into the glorious 1911 era, Accor’s upcoming hotel is located in a heritage-listed building at the end of Sydney’s beloved Oxford Street in Paddington. It’s right near Sydney’s SCG and Allianz stadium and stellar dinings options in Surry Hills.

25Hours Paddington. (Credit: sydney.com)

There are locations all around the world but the Sydney version was designed by uber talented local architect Tonkin Zulaikha Greer.

Stay tuned for booking deets!