40 Bars Australia-Wide Are Doing Free Old Fashioned Cocktails This Month & We’ll Cheers To That

I was today years old when I found out that there is an entire week (!!!!) dedicated to the tried, tested and trusty Old Fashioned cocktail where more than 40 of Australia’s finest bars invite whiskey lovers nationwide to come together and enjoy the iconic bev’s rich and diverse flavour profile under their roofs. To add some spice to the mix, they’ll also be putting a unique twist on this bangin’ favourite and serving up special menus and shit-hot food pairings to go with it.

Aptly named the Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned Week, this unique celebration is set to land on Aussie shores on Saturday, November 4th and finish up on Saturday, November 18th.

So, how can ya get involved? Everywhere from Sydney’s beloved Doss House, The Baxter Inn and Chin Chin to Melbourne’s sky-high Strato and local hotspot The Carlton, along with the iconic Caxton Hotel and Foxtrot Unicorn in Perth, and Adelaide’s Nola, is in on the fun.

The best part? Your first Old Fashioned is completely on the house. How’s that for a knock-off treat?!

To claim your complimentary beveragino, all you have to do is head over to the event website here, enter your details, locate your favourite participating bar nearby and activate your voucher when you arrive.

“We are so excited to bring Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned Week back to Australia this year,” Woodford Reserve Brand Ambassador Carmen Hartwich said.

“Apart from the one-of-a-kind events, my favourite part about Old Fashioned Week is seeing the incredible recipes our top bartenders come up with, nodding to the incredible taste profile of our delicious whiskey.”

As if that’s not enough to get ya wanting to head down to your local participating pub, the festivities continue into the second week. On Thursday, November 16th, Athens’ top 50 bar “The Bar in Front of the Bar” will take part in an international bar swap, bringing its bold zero-waste cocktail creativity to the Sydney favourite, Maybe Sammy. Maybe Sammy will then head to Athens to show Greece everything the land down under has to offer.

Sold? Find a participating bar near you and claim your complimentary Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned for the entire month or until all complimentary Old Fashioned vouchers have been snatched up. For more information on events and offers, head over to the official event website here.

All participating bars are listed below, so you can check if ya local is getting involved:

NSW

Baxter Inn, Sydney

Chin Chin, Sydney

Earl’s Juke Joint, Sydney

Fortunate Son, Sydney

Hickson House, Sydney

Doss House, Sydney

Shady Pines, Sydney

Bancho, Sydney

Tokyo Bird, Sydney

Jolene’s, Sydney

Duke of Clarence, Sydney

Cardea, Sydney

Pocket Terrigal, Terrigal

Stitch Bar, Sydney

Jacksons on George, Sydney

VIC

Good Heavens, Melbourne

Roy Hammond, Melbourne

Grainery, Melbourne

THE CARLTON, Melbourne

The Botanical Hotel, Melbourne

Black Kite Commune, Melbourne

Manchuria, Melbourne

Mongkok Tea House, Melbourne

Mazo 128, Melbourne

Strato, Melbourne

SA

Nola, Adelaide

Therapy, Adelaide

Fumo Blu, Adelaide

Fourth, Glenelg 5045

Sol Bar (Skycity Casino), Adelaide

Bank St Social, Adelaide

Memphis Slims, Adelaide

QLD

The Press Club, Brisbane

The Jubilee, Brisbane

Caxton Hotel, Brisbane

Boston Shaker, Sunshine Coast

The Roosevelt Lounge, Gold Coast

Loose Moose, Gold Coast

Bine, Mermaid Beach

Hideaway, Gold Coast

Den Divine, Gold Coast

TAS

The Den, Tasmania

Wrest Point, Tasmania

Sandy Bay Rd, Tasmania

WA

Alfred’s Pizza, Perth

Foxtrot Unicorn, Perth

Edward & Ida’s, Perth

Enjoy, and drink responsibly.