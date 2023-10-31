Espolòn Is Hosting An Electric Fiesta With Street Art, Cocktails & Tunes So See You On The D-Floor

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Espolòn to share its game-changing tequila.

Just gonna say it: tequila is the GOAT spirit.

It’s smooth, delicious, and creates a truly incredible cocktail; the margarita.

If you also believe this then 1) let’s be friends and 2) if you’re in Sydney or Melbourne, there are two tequila parties headed your way.

Espolòn Tequila is partnering with brand new bar, Trocadero Room (from the same team who brought you Earl’s Juke Joint and Jacoby’s Tiki Bar) in Enmore, Sydney from the 16th of November to the 8th of December. The launch party will be held on the 16th of November and opened to the public from 8pm. Yew.

For our mates down south, Espolòn will also be partnering with The Attic in Fitzroy, Melbourne to bring you four parties each Friday from the 10th of November to the 1st of December. They kick off at 7pm and go on into the early hours.



Espolòn Tequila knows how to make a good batch. It’s crafted with 100% blue weber agave that’s roasted in locally designed ovens and combined with fresh, mineral-rich water sourced in Los Altos, Mexico. And during fermentation, it’s serenaded with classical music and contains microflora from the natural highlands. Go off.

At these parties, (as well as getting to taste test Espolòn in delish cocktails ofc), there’ll be a menu that pairs perfectly with tequila such as Jalisco birria tacos (local Mexican food from the birthplace of Espolòn), and DJs spinning vinyl all night long.

Experiences at these two events will include removable art pieces (where you can literally rip posters off the walls and pop ‘em up in your sharehouse) if you’re keen on collecting street art.

Plus, you can also heat transfer the heroic Ramón the Rooster (an illustration that pays tribute to José Guadalupe Posada’s pioneering expressionism of Mexican culture) onto your own shirt, hat or tote bag with Espolòn’s live, on-site customisation section. Sick.

So whether you’re a tequila lover or you just want a fun night out, check out Espolòn Tequila’s ‘House of Ramon’ at Trocadero Room in Sydney from November 16th or at The Attic in Melbourne across the whole month of November.

You may think that all tequila is created equal but, Espolòn is crafted from start to finish at Casa San Nicolás, its distillery in Los Altos. Its mission is to make perfectly crafted tequila – for everyone.