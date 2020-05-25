Thanks for signing up!

Feast your eyes on Sydney’s brand-spankin’ new food truck drive-thru, perfect for dining in the comfort of your own car in the age of ‘Rona.

Bella Vista Hotel’s Food Truck Express offers 10 trucks, packed with an abundance of cuisine and cocktail (yes, cocktail) offerings from the likes of Pizza-ology, Burger Head, Greek Street Food Truck, ChocoWrap Dessert Truck and Bella’s “Shake & Serve” cocktails. Not bad, hey?

Food Truck Express is held in Bella Vista Hotel’s carpark (17 Lexington Drive, Bella Vista) 5-9PM Thursday – Saturday and 5-8PM each Sunday.

The process is pretty damn easy – just join the drive-thru line, you’ll scan a QR code to order and someone’ll bring the goods over to you when they’re ready. All without having to lift your bum from the car seat.

Food trucks on offer:

For more info, head on over to Food Truck Express’ website or Facebook event. See you in line, friend.