6 Easy-As Margaritas To Make This Summer If You Wanna Cement Your Status As The Best Host

Margaritas are the official drink of summer. I don’t make the rules — it’s just the cold, hard, sweet, salty and tangy truth.

While other cocktails do slay, there is nothing like sipping back on a cheeky marg on a balmy summer’s afternoon as you watch the world go by. Gossip, salt water, bikinis, guac, chippies and margs really are the secret formula to having the best summer of your life.

Now, classic margs have stood the test of time for a reason — the combination of tequila, lime juice, and citrusy liqueur is just delicious. One of the best things about the recipe is that it can be dressed up and accessorised in so many ways to cater to all taste buds.

But, before you get started making them, the most important thing to have on hand is a top-tier tequila — like Espolòn Tequila. It’s made of 100% blue weber agave that’s roasted in locally designed ovens (classy) and combined with fresh, mineral-rich water sourced in Los Altos, Mexico. It’s also legit serenaded with classical music during its fermentation to ensure the flavour literally sings on your tongue.

So once you’ve grabbed a bottle, here are a few different types of margs you can have a crack at making this season.

The Grand Margarita

Mastering a classic marg recipe is a pre-requisite in Hot Person culture. So, before you expand your horizons, we highly suggest giving this Grand Espolòn Margarita recipe a red-hot go.

All you’ve got to do is combine to following ingredients, shake it all up with ice, strain it and serve it in a salt-rimmed glass packed full of ice cubes, and boom, you’ve got yourself a delicious marg:

50ml Espolòn Blanco tequila

15ml Grand Marnier liqueur

25ml Fresh lime juice

Lime wedge for garnish

The Watermelon Marg

Watermelon Margs are probably the official drink of Barbie World. I mean, they’re pink, sweet and delicious — it’s a no-brainer.

Use the classic marg recipe as your base, and puree up a bunch of juicy watermelon pieces to add to the mixture for a hit of freshness. If you want to spice things up, add a few sliced jalapenos on top for a kick (like the video below). The pink and green combo is also very festive, so it’s perfect to whip up for any Christmas celebrations you may have in the pipeline.

The Frozen Mango Marg

Mangos are a hallmark of Australian summer — everyone has memories of sucking the meat out of a thicc mango at the beach while the sun beats down over you. Because of this, frozen mango margs just feel right.

You can use frozen mango cubes (which you can buy in bulk and have on hand all summer long, win) and easily zhuzh everything up in a food processor.

The Spicy Marg

Everyone loves a spicy marg. As soon as the first day of spring hits, spicy margs take up 98% of my brain space (not exaggerating). So here’s how to make Espolòn Tequila’s Spicy Margarita recipe. Combine the below ingredients:

45ml Espolòn Reposado tequila

15ml Ancho Reyes (a Mexican chilli liqueur)

30ml Fresh lime juice

10ml Agave nectar

Shake it all up with plenty of ice, strain it and garnish with a lime peel or wedge. Delish.

The Spicy Raspberry Marg

Raspberries are the best berries of them all, and no one can tell me otherwise (sorry, soggy strawberries). So it makes sense that they’d also make an amazing accompaniment to a marg.

In the recipe below, the creator smushes raspberries, jalapenos and lime together to really bring out all their best attributes before stirring in the classic marg ingredients. We highly recommend rimming the glass with a little Tajin for extra kick, too.

The Not-Really-A-Marg Marg

TBH, we’re bending the rules a little to include a Paloma – sue us!!! The only difference between a marg and a Paloma is the flavour profile – margs are sour and sweet while Palomas are more citrusy. But, you whip ’em up with tequila and lime so we’re still including it. You’re welcome.

Blend the below ingredients into a tall glass. Add grapefruit soda last and then stir it all together and garnish with a lime wedge:

60ml Espolòn Blanco tequila

15ml fresh lime juice

120ml pink grapefruit soda

You may think that all tequila is created equal but, Espolòn is crafted from start to finish at Casa San Nicolás, its distillery in Los Altos. Its mission is to make perfectly crafted tequila – for everyone.

