An Aussie woman has warned other gals travelling in Bali to watch out and keep an eye on their luggage, after someone snuck an Apple AirTag into her backpack. This is honestly straight out of one of my nightmares.

Emily Sinclair and her partner Jane had been holidaying in Bali for several days before they heard a “strange noise” coming from one of their bags.

Upon investigation, the pair were horrified to find an AirTag in the front pocket of the bag, which they explained couldn’t have been theirs because they don’t own any Apple products.

“We took the battery out straight away and dismantled it and saw that the device was made in Indonesia, so we believe it was put in Jane’s bag at the airport on arrival,” Emily told 7News.

“We are both very seasoned and careful travellers and have never had anything like this happen before, our bags never left our backs (backpacking style bags) and the main compartment of the bags were locked.

“The device was found in a front pocket of Jane’s backpack that isn’t able to be locked.”

The two tried to enjoy their holiday in Bali but the thought of someone trying and succeeding to track them to their hotel was unsettling AF. I mean, what if someone was staking out their location? I’m not saying that’s the case, but that anxiety would certainly weigh on my mind.

“We were in a little village called Amed on the east side of the island, but as soon as we found that we felt really unsafe and weren’t sure if somebody had already been looking and seen where we were,” Emily said.

“So even though we had eight nights’ accommodation left in Amed, we took a taxi back to Kuta that day to be in a more populated area and [as] far away from the tracker as we possibly could [be].

“It really frightened us, and we just wanted to get home as soon as possible.”

The pair cut their trip short and returned to Australia early because they were so rattled by the experience. After they had safely returned, they posted a warning in a Facebook group for Aussies travelling to Bali.

People in the group were equally creeped out by what happened, with some noting it was “weird” and “dodgy” that the AirTag was from Indonesia — and so it was unlikely to have been in their luggage before they landed. Ugh, this gives me the shivers.

At a time where we’re all looking to escape the Aussie winter for warmer shores like Bali, it’s a good reminder to check your bags and lock those damn zippers, girlies! And everyone else for that matter. Stay safe.