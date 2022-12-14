A young Australian woman has suddenly died in Bali after travelling there to receive minor dental surgery.

As per The Guardian 25-year-old Niamh Finneran Loader died in Bali on December 2. Indonesian police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Loader’s death.

According to 7NEWS an autopsy was performed on Monday, however the cause of death is not yet clear.

Loader’s devastated father Malcolm Loader told The West his daughter was in Bali to receive “minor dental treatment” and was “very happy with the results”.

“The police are currently investigating … we have no idea (of what caused her death) at this stage,” he told the publication.

Loader was preparing to travel to America in January to complete an internship through the Perth-based Mannkal Economic Education Foundation.

In a statement, the Foundation wrote: “It is with great shock and sadness that we learned of the sudden passing of Mannkal Scholar Niamh Loader following a medical procedure.

“We offer our deepest sympathy to her family, friends and fellow Mannkal Scholars.”

Friends and family described Loader as “a wonderful, kind, fun-loving young woman who brought brightness to everyone’s lives.”

According to PerthNow Loader’s parents have flown to Bali to arrange the repatriation of her body.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) has confirmed it is providing consular assistance to the family of an Australian citizen who has died in Bali.