Welp, here it is mates. The new generation of console gaming is upon us, and with it comes the long-awaited pre-sales for the even longer-awaited Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Microsoft’s new fleet of hyper-powered gaming boxes will arrive in Australia come November 10th, and with it probably a very good reason to burn through some of that extra annual leave you’re currently sitting on.

The two versions of the new-gen console have their own pros and cons, and are designed to suit people’s various needs, wants, and budgets.

The Xbox Series X – the higher-powered of the two – is capable of producing visual output of 4K@60fps, and comes stocked with a disc drive. That bad boy carries the heftier of the two price tags, coming in at $749.00 here in Australia.

Meanwhile the Xbox Series S – the slim boy of the new duo – has a slightly pared-back peak performance of 1440@60fps, and is a “digital only” model that has no disc drive. However, the slimmer price tag of $499.00 remains a very appealing option for the somewhat more budget conscious.

A raft of retailers across the country are offering pre-orders on the new console from 8am AET on Tuesday, September 22nd (that’s tomorrow, geniuses). These pre-orders are all being run as online-only offerings, which is good news for those of you in Metro Melbourne at the moment. Even better still, securing one will only require a deposit of between $50 and $200 (depending on the outlet). So you don’t have to spend hours this evening debating which limb to sell to get the full amount together by morning.

Here’s a bunch of places where you’ll be able to get a pre-order for launch day. You gotta be quick, though. Launch day pre-order allotments are expected to go like the clappers.

You can find pre-orders for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S at the following:

Additionally, Telstra is getting in on things by offering access to the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S via their subscription-based Xbox All Access service. That’ll set folks back either $46 per month for the Xbox Series X, or $33 per month for the Xbox Series S. Both contracts run for 24 months, but also come with access to Game Pass Ultimate.

