Preorders for the highly-anticipated Xbox Series X and S launch shipment sold out at EB Games in less than half an hour, but don’t fret if you missed out because a small shipment of post-launch stock is set to be available at midday.

The consoles aren’t actually released until November 10, but preorders are already selling like crazy.

The preorder stock went live at 8am on Tuesday morning but sold out just minutes later, thus proving that the PS5 launch didn’t deter gamers from jumping on the new Xbox bandwagon.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are releasing on 10 November! Available to preorder online only at 8AM AEST! Preorder Xbox Series X here: https://t.co/2pVFvRO0jH

Preorder Xbox Series S here: https://t.co/NUX9anKuYe pic.twitter.com/cxDFTqsM7e — EB Games Australia (@EBGamesAus) September 21, 2020

However, if you were one of the many people who missed out on the launch shipment, you might still be lucky enough to get your hands on a console in the foreseeable future, but you’ll have to be quick.

EB Games took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to announce that a *small* shipment that is expected post-launch, but still this year, will go live on the site at midday AEST.

The Series X will set you back $749 on launch day, while the Series S costs $499. However, both consoles require a $200 deposit via EB Games.

Obviously, these consoles sell like hotcakes, so you’re going to want to be logged in and ready to go before the clock hits 12. But if you’re lucky, you could be playing before the end of the year.

The Series X console appears to be sold out at most retailers, with JB Hi-Fi suspending its sales until it can confirm stock levels

However, the Series S console (digital only) looks like it’s still in stock at JB Hi-Fi, if you’re not too phased about a disc drive.

If you’re going to try to nab one of those last consoles of 2020, you’re gonna want to make sure you’re logged in, have money in your bank account and have a stable internet connection before 12pm today.

Good luck.