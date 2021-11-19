At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Heads up all you rosy-cheeked people who are currently living with a raw-dog phone like I am, this yum new collab between Vegemite and Casetify might just butter your bread in all the right ways.

Featuring a range of cases for iPhones and Android phones, as well as AirPods cases, Apple Watch bands, charging pads, and a water bottle, this limited edition collab will keep your stuff looking schmick every time you accidentally drop it or yeet it across the room while gesturing wildly in a spicy conversation.

Look, no matter what you’re guilty of doing, putting your precious items in a case is always going to be better than them going nude. As someone who’s had a naked phone for the last year or so, I don’t know how it’s lasted this long without exploding. Usually I cannot be trusted to have any of my devices stark nude, so I’m absolutely gonna invest in one of these cases.

They’re super cute, too. You could get one that looks like a jar of the iconic Vegemite spread, personalised with your name on it.

Or you could have one that looks like the ingredients list on the label.

Or there’s this one that has the energy of a five-year-old going ham with a sheet of stickers.

There’s even this cutie one that’ll make your phone look like a piece of toast with a Vegemite kangaroo on the back.

Much like a serving of fresh toast, the tasty Vegemite range is only around for a hot minute. So if you’re currently figuring out what to slap on the back of your phone, or you’re really looking to signal that you’re an Aussie in preparation for your first overseas trip post-pandemmy, consider picking one of these one up from the Casetify shop, I reckon.

I bet I’ve 100% jinxed myself with my nude phone now – touch wood I don’t completely destroy it between now and when I can get a good lookin’ case on it.