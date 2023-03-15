At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Just when you thought your back pocket was safe from any more treats, Casetify has released a set of phone cases that’ll perfectly match your beloved Crocs collection. Goodbye to all of my money because these are goddamned adorable.

The new Pushin range from the phone protection lords literally looks like you’ve turned your fave doomscrolling device into an adorable rubber clog. I can only imagine how nice and soothing these must feel in your hands — just like gently caressing my favourite pair of Crocs.

They’re only available for the iPhone 13 and 14 ranges at the moment (sorry to all you Android users) but I feel like the circular camera lenses match perfectly with the little holes in the back of the phone cases.

And what are those holes for, you ask? Tiny little rubber charms, of course — just like a crowded pair of Crocs.

These gorgy little phone cases that look like Crocs come in black or three pastel colourways (pink, cream and lavender) so you can really mix and match them with your other lightweight rubber accessories.

As for the charms, there are 14 to choose from and they range from a cute little Western boot to a cottagecore toadstool. There’s a cute little teddy — not Mr Bean’s adored Teddy, sadly — and what looks like an entire stick of butter? Again, I must stress that this whole range is so bloody adorable I kinda wanna buy all of them.

READ MORE This TikToker Only Takes A Flip Phone On Nights Out & Her Reasoning Is Actually Kind Of Genius

The new Casetify cases themselves are going for $85 a pop — pretty standard for the brand — and you can buy the charms in sets of five for $38, depending on your aesthetic.