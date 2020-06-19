A casual decade after the last instalment, EA has come out of virtually nowhere this morning to confirm that a long-awaited Skate 4 is finally on the way.

Following one of the longest-running fan-lead social media campaigns in recent memory, EA officials today confirmed that a new instalment of the beloved Skate franchise was in the very early stages of development.

At the tail end of the company’s EA Play Live 2020 presentation, creative director Chris Parry stated “We’re back, we’re doing it! Skate’s happening; we’re rolling. We secretly got together. It’s the beginning; the Skate evolution continues.”

Game director Darren Cheung followed that up by stating “We’ve been waiting years, honestly, to make the right game, at the right time, with the right idea, and… really, really pleased to say that we’re here.”

For multiple years now, fans have been using the #skate4 hashtag in replies to various EA posts, urging the company to revive the franchise which last hit consoles back in 2010.

That level of devotion to the franchise appears to have finally worked, with Perry directly stating “We really cannot believe you commented this into existence.”

Neither Perry nor Cheung offered any timeline or release information on the as-yet untitled game, though it’s almost a certainty that it’ll be built for the new generation of game hardware.

I think we can all agree: Any world with a 4K Hall of Meat is going to much better than a world without it.