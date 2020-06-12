In case you haven’t heard, Sony officially unveiled its upcoming PlayStation 5 early this morning, along with a swathe on incredible games you’ll be able to play on it. Amongst the titles is ‘Stray,’ which lets you fang around the place as a very nice cat. Sign me the fuck up please and thank you.

The trailer shows the titular Stray wandering through a neon-lit Hong Kong inhabited by robots. One of them is even getting its head fixed in a barbershop which tickled me far more than it really should have. Check out the trailer for yourself below.

Gorgeous, no? Not a whole lot more is known about the game, but the beautiful visuals and the fact that you get to be a goddamn cat is more than enough for me. Also, it’s wearing a very smart backpack, hopefully where it keeps its own little treaties.

Originally known as HK Project, ‘Stray‘ began development in 2015 with a studio called BlueTwelve.

“Stray is a third-person cat adventure game set amidst the detailed neon-lit alleys of a decaying cybercity and the murky environments of its seedy underbelly,” publisher Annapurna Interactive said in a release.

“Players will play as a stray cat, roaming surroundings high and low, defend against unforeseen threats and solve the mysteries of this unwelcoming place inhabited by nothing but unassuming droids and dangerous creatures. Lost, alone and separated from family, players must untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten cybercity and find the way home.”

‘Stray‘ will come to both the PS5 and PC sometime in 2021, giving us something nice to look forward to beyond the end of this hellish year.