I was never really into Pokémon. My brother, on the other hand, simply frothed the shit. He spent hours trading his cards and eventually accumulated one of the most impressive and expansive collections I’d ever seen.

With this in mind, it’s been revealed that one particular Pokémon card is expected to sell for upwards of $100k USD in an online auction. I now plan to ring my brother up and tell him that a) I love him so much, and b) to check his fucking collection.

The 1999 Super Secret Battle No. 1 Trainer Card, up for grabs on Heritage Auctions, has been lauded as one of the rarest cards in existence.

Only 7 of these bad boys exist – apparently they were given to the winners of 7 regional tournaments, which granted them entry to a secret Tokyo finals tournament back in ’99.

“The Pokémon Card Game Official Tournament’s champion is recognised here,” the card reads, according to the auction page, “and this honour is praised. By presenting this card, you may gain preferential entry into the Secret Super Battle.”

This particular card has been graded a “Gem Mint 10”, which essentially means that it’s in immaculate shape (ie. corners, gloss, focus and details are in mint condition).

So, without further ado, here’s the Pokémon card that is worth more than my entire life:

The auction wraps up July 8. The current bid stands at $15,500 USD, but that’s expected to change very quickly, so, if you have a immense passion for Pokémon and a few stacks lying around, I implore you to put your name down.

Now, if you’ll excuse, I need to schmooze my brother. I sense an investment opportunity.