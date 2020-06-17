A new Pokémon Snap game is coming, more than two decades after the classic Nintendo 64 game was released.

Aptly, it’s called New Pokémon Snap, and will be released on the Switch at a yet-to-be-announced date.

If you’re not familiar with the concept, here’s how it works: instead of catching Pokémon, you take photos of them. Your character travels through different habitats (in New Pokémon Snap, they’re different islands), snapping Pokémon and trying to take the best picture possible.

You can coax them out with apples, make them angry with rocks, and at the end, Professor Oak rates your best pictures and awards you points. You get bonus points for things like group shots (where more than one of the same Pokémon is in the picture) or certain reactions, as well as the overall goal of trying to ‘snap them all’.

And… that’s it! It’s wholesome and fun and the perfect antidote for 2020 (if you’re already bored of Animal Crossing). Fans have been crying out for a sequel for years.

That’s right, Trainers—#PokemonSnapIsBack! #NewPokemonSnap is an all-new adventure inspired by the classic Nintendo 64 game. Grab your camera, and get ready to photograph Pokémon while exploring beautiful islands on Nintendo Switch! https://t.co/7lqjl7saf0 pic.twitter.com/p6oJgmwZ8d — Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 17, 2020

From The Pokémon Company:

The New Pokémon Snap game for the Nintendo Switch system is based on its namesake, which was first released for the Nintendo 64 console in 1999. This game will take Trainers on an adventure to unknown islands overflowing with natural sights such as jungles and beaches, where they can research various Pokémon in their natural habitats. They will take photos to make their very own in-game Pokémon Photodex, all while discovering new, never-before-seen Pokémon expressions and behaviours.

We have no idea when it will be coming out, but you can bet it will probably be “by Christmas”.