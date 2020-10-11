Thanks for signing up!

American rapper Logic just spent over $280,000 AUD ($183,812 USD) on a super-rare Charizard Pokémon card, making it the most expensive Nintendo collectable ever purchased.

Card trading watchdog Cardhops first reported that the first edition PSA 10 Charizard sold at an auction for $183,812 USD to a mystery buyer.

A PSA 10 Base Set 1st Edition Charizard just sold at auction with an ending bid of $183,812.00 via @IconicAuctions. Including the 20% buyer's premium, the total transaction value exceeds $220k. As of now, this is the highest known sale of the card. pic.twitter.com/2mwkoopTvL — Cardhops (@Cardhops) October 10, 2020

Shortly after the card sold at the live auction, Logic tweeted fellow Pokémon card collector and waste-of-space Logan Paul, saying he was the one at the auction who dropped $183k USD.

@LoganPaul I’m the one at the auction for 183k Lololol — Bobby Bathroom Break (@Logic301) October 10, 2020

In the past couple of days alone, Logic has made a number of Pokémon card purchases, sharing it on social media.

“Just opened a $23k Pokémon base set box! Only a few packs in but What did I pull?,” he wrote on Instagram.

In a follow up post, Logic explained his passion for Pokémon cards is because he could never afford them as a kid.

“When I was a kid I absolutely loved Pokémon but couldn’t afford the cards,” he wrote.

“I remember even trying to trade food stamps for theirs and now as an adult who has saved every penny he has made being able to enjoy something that I’ve loved since childhood now as a grown man is like buying back a piece of something I could never have, it’s not about the material it’s about the experience,” he added.

In the video posted to IG, Logic excitedly opens one of the packs from his 23k Pokémon base set box and discovers yet another Charizard card.

In July this year, Logic announced that he would be retiring from music in order to focus on being a father.

Well he certainly seems to be enjoying his retirement, so much thats he’s willing to drop six figures on a Pokémon card.

His retirement could be short-lived though, as he hinted at coming out of retirement due to an altercation with his record label.

“Y’all make me want to un retire and drop the last album I have under my contract just so I don’t have to deal with y’all no more man god damn!” Logic wrote.

Well that was quick.