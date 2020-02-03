ASMR content is a weird corner of the internet, but just when you thought it couldn’t get any stranger, Pokemon got in on the action to create their own line of videos.

I recently stumbled upon the Pokemon Company’s official ASMR (auditory sensory meridian response) videos and I simply could not look away from this absolute madness.

I’m not here to kink shame anyone, if your scalp gets all tingly from watching this, more power to you. But I just don’t really understand why Pokemon felt the need to get in on the action.

Regardless, they’ve done it and it’s weirdly satisfying to watch.

You can fall asleep alongside Charmander as he rests his eyes next to a crackling fire, which is exactly the sort of soothing energy my anxious brain needs to get some rest.

Or if you’re not quite ready to catch some z’s but you still want to chill the fuck out, you can watch Chespin’s Happy Snack Time for some classic mukbang content.

Then today, the Pokemon Company released yet another video in their ASMR collection. This time, the video shows a Grimer making some tingly ass noises as he moves over a variety of different surfaces.

Why is Pokemon doing this? Is there a weird corner of the internet that specifically asked for Pokemon-themed ASMR? Am I missing out on some sort of elite-tier content?

Honestly, I’ve never met a single soul who doesn’t absolutely adore Pokemon, so I get where they’re coming from. Why not combine the warm, fuzzy feeling you get when you watch old Pokemon episodes with the tingles and braingasms of ASMR?

Mr Pokemon, I think you’re onto something here.