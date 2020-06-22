The rumours were true: 2020 is giving us a new Crash Bandicoot game and it’s not a second too soon.

PlayStation announced Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time with a trailer today. It’s the first new sequel in the franchise since 2008, meaning it’s nothing short of WILD they’ve decided to bring it back now (and presumably about a month before the PlayStation 5 drops).

It picks up several years after where Crash Bandicoot: Warped left off. Villainous trio Neo Cortex, Dr. N Tropy and Uka Uka were stranded on a distant planet. Now, they’ve managed to escape to try and rule the multiverse, but foolishly left a giant hole in the space-time fabric behind them.

“How many times have you beaten him?” Aku Aku asks Crash and his sister Coco.

“Three.”

“Really? Only three? Seemed liked more.”

The updated graphics might pack a punch, but Crash Bandicoot’s gameplay looks firmly rooted in the 90s.

Crash Bandicoot 4: About Time comes out October 2, 2020. This is less of a want than a need, in that I NEED to play this game or something terrible will happen.