A big thank you must be extended to the Taiwanese Digital Game Rating Committee because it just accidentally let slip that the ‘Crash Bandicoot 4’ is about to front-flip into our lives. My God, I hope you’re sitting down, ‘cos this is huge.

Though it hasn’t been officially announced by Activision yet – they’ve literally started teasing the new game this week by sending out puzzles to media – the slip up has stolen the thunder and all but confirmed that the fourth game is on the way.

The new sequel looks like it’s going to be called ‘Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time’ and it reportedly follows Crash as he finds a mysterious mask that will surely take him on a journey of jumping over various pits, collecting Wumpa fruits, and whirling through those mystery boxes. I’m truly so ready for that familiar anxiety of accidentally whipping through an explosive and totally writing myself off.

But I’m also a bit upset this isn’t the main quest:

Crash Bandicoot will be joined once again by the faves, including his floating mask pal Aku-Aku, as they try and navigate their way around a ‘quantum rift’, which should be…interesting to say the least.

Here’s the rundown of the game that’s been floating around:

Crash is relaxing and exploring his island in his time, 1998, when he finds a mysterious mask hidden away in a cave, Lani-Loli. The mask is one of the Quantum Masks and apparently knows Aku-Aku, Crash’s mask friend! With the Quantum Masks returning and a Quantum Rift appearing near our heroes, they decide to bravely head through to different times and dimensions to stop whoever is responsible.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time looks like it’s locked in for Playstation 4 and Xbox One, so now we play the waiting game until it’s actually ready to play.

And please, put this game on Switch. PLEASE.