Stop whatever you’re doing because this dog named Bunny has gone viral for literally telling her mum that she loves her.

I’ll wait a second for you to all let out the biggest “aww” before we continue. Ready? 1, 2, 3… AWWWWW.

In what is quite possibly the greatest video to ever come out of TikTok, this dog has learned to communicate with his owner using some sort of button-controlled speaking machine. Does he understand what he’s saying? Look, probably not. But does it make for some really wholesome content that’s sure to warm your cold, dead heart? Absolutely.

After asking to go to the park, then confirming that they are indeed at home, Bunny finishes her expertly-crafted speech with a simple “I love you. Mum.”

Honestly, let this dog run the country. This speech is the most powerful thing I’ve heard since Julia Gillard gave us her infamous “I will not. And the Government will not be lectured about sexism and misogyny by this man. Not now, not ever,” speech.

I mean, truly iconic.

The video has amassed more than 9 million views in just one day, which frankly isn’t enough considering this is a video of a TALKING DOG.

In a follow-up video, Bunny’s dog mum explains how the technology works and tells fans how to get their hands on their own dog talking machine.

Maybe your dog won’t say I love you mum, but teaching them so basic words like “toilet” and “food” could really transform the way you communicate with your four-legged friend. Or, if you’re really bored, you could teach your dog to swear, which seems much more amusing.

Dogs! They’re just like people!