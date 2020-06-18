@what_about_bunnySweet silly girl ##PetStory ##fyp ##whataboutbunny ##mydoggo ##dogchallenge ##dogsoftiktok ##smartdog ##sweetgirl ##talkingdog ##petstory ##petlover ##animal♬ Summer Days – Martin Garrix / Macklemore / Patrick Stump
After asking to go to the park, then confirming that they are indeed at home, Bunny finishes her expertly-crafted speech with a simple “I love you. Mum.”
Honestly, let this dog run the country. This speech is the most powerful thing I’ve heard since Julia Gillard gave us her infamous “I will not. And the Government will not be lectured about sexism and misogyny by this man. Not now, not ever,” speech.
I mean, truly iconic.
The video has amassed more than 9 million views in just one day, which frankly isn’t enough considering this is a video of a TALKING DOG.
In a follow-up video, Bunny’s dog mum explains how the technology works and tells fans how to get their hands on their own dog talking machine.
Maybe your dog won’t say I love you mum, but teaching them so basic words like “toilet” and “food” could really transform the way you communicate with your four-legged friend. Or, if you’re really bored, you could teach your dog to swear, which seems much more amusing.
Dogs! They’re just like people!