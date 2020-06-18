In the latest round of oddball culinary hacks on TikTok, I present to you – the alleged wonders of frozen cereal.

The brekky hack started gaining traction online after TikTok user @acebking froze a bowl of unsuspecting Cheerios, added some milk, gave it a whirl and subsequently hyped it the fuck up.

Ace’s excitement is palpable, and, sure enough, it inspired a whole wave of users to test out the late night trick for themselves.

“I think this post is gonna change my life thank you sir,” one user commented.

The ‘Tok, which amassed a staggering 1.6 million likes, resulted in various iterations popping up on the feed, with everyone praising the frozen cereal for its a) added crunch and b) lack of sogginess.

Some users had their doubts, though. “Me and my sensitive teeth cannot participate,” another user added. I tend to agree – as someone who has ridiculously sensitive teeth, and whose life flashes before their eyes when accidentally biting on an icy pole, this latest trend seems like hell. (But hey, don’t let us party poopers yuck your yum. If I didn’t have sensitive teeth, I’d be all over this shit.)

Whether it be whipping up coffee into an anxiety-inducing foam or pouring vodka shots in Zooper Doopers, TikTok seems to be a fountain of knowledge when it comes to inspired tricks in the kitchen these days.