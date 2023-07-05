An ~Alleged~ iPhone 15 Leak Has Revealed A ‘Game-Changing’ Update & It’s About Fkn Time

If you’re a clumsy lil koala who’s prone to dropping their phone a whole bunch (me), then oh boy, do I have some good news for you?!

Apparently, the iPhone 15 Pro will be built from titanium alloy, which is meant to be way more resilient and stronger than the previous stainless steel frame.

I never thought I’d be excited over different steel types, but alas, here we are!!!

The leak comes from Patently Apple who apparently got their mitts on several patent reports detailing the use of titanium in future Apple devices.

Titanium is a hot bitch because it’s just as strong as steel, but it’s 45 per cent lighter. This means that the new iPhones will be just as strong, but light as a metaphorical feather.

So if you (hypothetically) end up yeeting your phone across a room, smashing it into oblivion in the process, it’ll be safe? Damn. That’s a game-changer.

Titanium is also able to handle higher temperatures better and is likely to offer the same amount of protection against water damage.

However, it’s also more exxy so we could see prices potentially being bumped up. During a cozzie livs? The audacity.

It joins a bunch of other rumours about the iPhone 15. One unconfirmed leak suggests the new iPhone 15 base model could feature a 15 per cent increase to its battery life. That’s hot.

Other rumours have been circling around on Twitter, including whether an elusive red colourway would be available. Everyone is actually so pressed about this and I don’t understand why.

Apple bros scare me.

I dunno man, as long as my phone works and can pump out Taylor Swift tunes, I’m all good. If that’s with our new overlord titanium, then let’s gooooo.