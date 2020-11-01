Calling all lovers of The Ordinary: Deciem (the company behind the cult brand) is throwing a super rare sale of 23% off all this month, and like always, there’s a strong sustainable message behind it.

The sale – which lasts all through November, and includes Deciem brands The Ordinary, NIOD, Hylamide, The Chemistry Brand, Abnormaly, Loopha and HIF – is basically a move against the huuuuuge Black Friday ones, which last year saw more than US $7.4 billion in online sales alone.

It’s 23% off. Literally everything. For almost the entire month. It’s the one time of the year Deciem goes on sale, so now is your time to stock up.

This year, Deciem’s sale is going hand-in-hand with KNOWvember, the brand’s month-long event of skincare and beauty education, Q&As, and info on how to nail your routine.

Basically, Deciem are hoping that by offering the 23% off sale all through November (rather than just one day), people will make a more considered purchase about what they really need, as well as feel a bit comfortable trying out a new product or two. It’s about bringing sustainability to skincare.

“During traditional promotions, many brands see a discount as the main driver of engagement – the promotion starts and the customer shops,” Deciem’s CEO Nicola Kilner said in a statement.

“We wanted to reframe this by not simply offering a discount, but by spending more time than ever guiding our audience towards making the right decisions for their specific needs.

“We will be publishing/hosting a unique piece of content/event daily throughout Knowvember across our social channels and website, with the aim of encouraging consumers to research and reflect ahead of purchasing. The idea is to encourage people to know more, so they can buy less.”

To that end, Deciem’s stores will close down on 27th November, a.k.a. Black Friday.

“It’s important to us to ensure that we do not play a part in encouraging impulse-driven purchasing,” Kilner continued.

“Hyper-consumerism remains one of the biggest threats to the planet, and we know that an urgent change in how humans produce and consume products is required. The UN communicated that “according to latest projections, the global population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050. The equivalent of almost three planets could be required to provide the natural resources needed to sustain current lifestyles.”

The full KNOWvember content calendar is available right here, but some highlights include: a Vitamin C Masterclass, a beginner’s guide to The Ordinary, Q&As with Chief Scientific Officer Prudvi Kaka, and a number of Skintellectual Series Reports on sensitivity, signs of ageing, and dryness.

Honestly, here’s to knowing WTF you’re meant to be doing to your skin and not killing the planet while you go after that glow.