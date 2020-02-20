Gather ’round children, ‘cos The Ordinary has unleashed its top five products of 2019. If you’re new to the skincare game, The Ordinary is hella affordable and hella good skincare. That is all.

Parent company Deciem gave us the scoop on the most popular products people bought in 2019. I am very much going to buy at least one of these babies. So without further ado, let us begin.

5. Natural Moisturising Factors + HA

Coming in at number five is The Ordinary’s Natural Moisturising Factors + HA. I absolutely read the HA as “HA” not H+A, and now I’m laughing at my desk. Christ, I need to get out more. ANYWAY, this moisturiser is all about being non-greasy but hydrating at the same time. The product has an overall rating of 8.3, out of a hefty 369 reviews.

Yours for $9.80. You can learn more about the product / read some reviews here.

4. Caffeine Solution 5% + EGCG

In fourth place is something I absolutely need – The Ordinary’s Caffeine Solution 5% + EGCG. Fancy words aside, it pretty much reduces puffiness and dark circles in the eye area. I NEED.

You can grab it for $12.70. Get around the reviews and all that, right here.

3. “Buffet”

I’m not too familiar with The Ordinary’s Buffet, but if it’s coming in at third place then it must be doing something bloody right. Buffet is a multi-technology peptide serum, which roughly translates to anti-ageing.

How much? $24.99, my friends. Check it out here.

2. Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5

In second place is The Ordinary’s Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5. Bit of a mouthful, but it’s the brand’s second highest-rated product for a reason. This baby is a hydrating moisturiser, recommended for use each morning and night. It holds a 7.7/10 rating on The Ordinary’s website, out of 343 reviews.

1. Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%

In probably no surprise whatsoever, The Ordinary’s blemish-fighting formula Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% has claimed the top spot. Can confirm I have at least three friends who use it, and won’t shut up about it.



It’ll send you back about 18 bucks ($17.80). Suss out the product and a whole heap of reviews here.

If you’re looking for just a general window shop, check out The Ordinary’s website.