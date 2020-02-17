In news that’s sure to make your Monday less shit, Sephora is having a massive 50% off sale.

Yes, the store that seemingly never has a sale has surprised us with a whopping half-price discount. Huge, I know.

Oh, and did I mention it’s both in-store and online? You’ve really got no excuse not to treat yourself. It’s Christmas in February, baby.

With prices starting as low as $3, this is the perfect time to stock up on makeup and beauty products. The 50% off sale includes makeup, skincare, hair and fragrances from a bunch of your favourite brands.

In addition to Sephora’s own brand, the sale extends to products by big names like Becca, BeautyBlender, Fenty, Tarte and ABH.

If you’re in the market for a new foundation sponge, treat yourself to a BeautyBlender (complete with a sponge cleaner) for just $17, instead of buying that questionable dupe you found online.

Other bargains include the Becca Champagne Pop highlighter ($57, reduced to $28.50) and the Fenty Beauty Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette, which will only set you back $41 instead of $82. Talk about a bargain.

If you’re a Cheap Bitch™ like me, this is a great time to pick up a holiday pack at an even lower price. This Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Matte Lipstick Holiday Set is down to $65.50 (originally $131) for a whopping 10 products. Granted, they’re miniatures, but you’re getting ABH lipsticks for $6.55 each. $6.55 for a lipstick! What more could you want?

Unfortunately, the foundation and concealer bargains in this list are shade-specific, but if you happen to be the shade “rich” in the Tarte Maracuja Creaseless Concealer, it’s your lucky day.

This sale probably won’t be the time to stock up on your holy grail products, but if you want to try something new, now’s your chance.

This is by no means a storewide sale. But, if you’ve been in the market for a new lipstick or eyeliner, this is the time to pick up a high-end option for peanuts.

Happy shopping, go nuts!