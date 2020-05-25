In some bloody fabulous news, The Iconic has become Australia and New Zealand’s first major retailer to launch delivery satchels made from 100% recycled plastic.

The Iconic will make the transition from its current black – you know the one – parcel packaging to 100% recycled satchels, certified under the GECA’s (Good Environmental Choice Australia) Recycled Products Standard. But the change doesn’t end here. The new satchels will also debut in a fresh all-white look, replacing the black aesthetic.

“It’s a great feeling to know that our new Iconic satchels have had a previous life, and will continue to do so when recycled properly via REDcycle bins,” Jaana Quaintance-James, The Iconic’s Sustainability Lead and Global Fashion Group’s Chief Sustainability Officer said.

I know recycling can be confusing sometimes, I wrote an entire yarn about it, but you can actually recycle all of The Iconic’s soft plastic packaging via REDcycle bins. These babies are available at major supermarkets across the country. I usually just pop my packaging in a separate bag then take it with me to Coles.

You can find your nearest REDcycle bin right here.

The fresh new satchels are part of The Iconic’s wider plan of making sure every single bit of its shipping packaging is made of recycled content by 2022. And it also comes after The Iconic launched its Considered edit in April of last year. The online filter allows shoppers to purchase items based on your sustainability and ethical values. Products in the Considered edit fall into five different categories: sustainable materials, eco-production, fair production, animal-friendly, and community engagement.

So when do the new satchels launch? Today! Customers will begin receiving orders in the new look from May 26.

Shop The Iconic right here.