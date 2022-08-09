Be A Bit Nicer To The Environment With These Simple Sustainable Swaps To Your Daily Routine

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

In 2022 we all know the importance of doing our bit to help the environment. With so much information and expectation, it can absolutely feel overwhelming to know where to start. But the good news is you can begin small. And it’s easier than you think to make sustainable swaps to the products you use every day.

Yep, sustainable products are now everywhere you look. How good is that? Not only for the environment but for your peace of mind too. Ahead, we’ve round up a bunch of sustainability swaps you can make, and then give yourself a good old pat on the back once you’ve made a change that’ll benefit Mother Nature.

Every day sustainability swaps you can make

You don’t have to have a million plastic bottles in order to get your vitamin intake every day. Vitable is the only company in Australia that packages vitamins in certified home compostable packs, produced from sustainably harvested Eucalyptus trees and made from plant-based cellulose. Talk about an easy swap! You can’t deny how much space those pesky bottles take up in the pantry too.

Buy your tailored and sustainable vitamin solution here.

Household products use a lot of plastic. They’re also usually ugly and need to be tucked the hell away for aesthetic purposes. Tirtyl has a range of plastic-free and waterless products — laundry detergent sheets, dishwasher tablets, universal cleaner, body wash and hand soap — to help you nip that in the butt. Tirtyl’s dispensers are also made from glass and aluminium, meaning they can be recycled over and over again, as opposed to plastic which can only do so 1.2 times.

Buy the Tirtyl home-cleaning bundle here.

If you haven’t heard of Who Gives A Crap by now, where have you been? The toilet-paper subscription service has completely changed the bum-wiping game with their poo rolls made of 100% bamboo or recycled materials. They’re also wrapped in paper designs that are printed in easily biodegradable vegetable oils, instead of that filthy plastic wrapping you see at the supermarket. You know who gives a crap? You! You go Glen Coco.

Check out Who Gives A Crap subscriptions here.

The environmental impact of single-use period products like tampons and sanitary pads is huge, and reusable period undies are a huge step forward. AWWA is an indigenous-owned, b corp-certified period care brand selling period g-bangers, hipster undies and boxer briefs that hold up to five tampons worth of flow. In great news, AWWA has matching bras for those who love themselves some matchy-matchy.

Support AAWA (2% of sales are donated back to end period poverty) here.

There you go, a few sustainability swaps you can make to get you started on your eco-friendly journey.