Beloved makeup retailer MECCA has now reopened most of their stores across the country as we slowly enter the “new normal” during the coronavirus pandemic and thankfully, they’re not taking any chances.

Let’s be real, the reason you go to a beauty store like MECCA is for the customer experience, otherwise you’d just shop online from the comfort of your couch. But in the age of social distancing and temperature-checking, you’re probably wondering how you’re meant to enjoy your next trip to MECCA.

MECCA Brands took to LinkedIn to detail their plans for a COVID-normal shopping experience, because we’re all hanging for a bit of face-to-face interaction. If you thought they were just chucking a few extra bottles of hand sanitiser out and calling it a day, think again because MECCA is taking this bloody seriously. Like… They look like they’re ready to destroy the Death Star-levels of seriousness.

You’d be forgiven for thinking you walked into some sort of Stranger Things-esque science lab, but this is the extent they’re going to to make sure you’re as safe as possible when shopping in store.

All staff are fitted out with these Star Wars-looking face shields, so you can still check out their killer cut crease without the possibility of spreading germs. It may seem a little intense, but we should all be a little extra cautious right now.

“Our “new-normal” includes capping the number of people in store, temperature-checks on entry, a no-touch service policy, sanitiser stations and these incredible transparent face visors for our team,” MECCA shared on LinkedIn. “Use of the visors means that our team can still be on hand to help our customers as they move around the store, assisting with testers and answering questions as they come up.”

Obviously, you can still shop at home if you don’t feel comfortable going in-store. MECCA is still offering virtual consults and their Call & Collect services, so if you’d prefer to keep self-isolating as much as possible, you won’t be missing out on anything.