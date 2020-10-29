It would be our luck in life that every time we try to hop aboard the savings train, a wiley temptress comes along. In this case, the temptress in question is The Iconic. The fashion mammoth has just announced an epic 30% off sale across over 30,000 items. Yep, you can expect to be in a deep scrolling hole trying to nab all the pieces you’ve been lusting after all year.

As an online shopping veteran, I urge you to start with your wish list. Have a cheeky geez in there and see if anything you’ve hearted is included in the sale. Given the sheer volume of products available, I’m fairly confident in saying you’ll have a handful of items available to nab on the cheap.

If you’re one of those people that doesn’t have a wish list because it leads you into temptation (fair cop) then we’ve done some hustling for you and found a few faves.

The sale is on right now and is running until the 11:59pm Sunday 1st November 2020. The discount will be automatically applied at checkout so you don’t need to get your mathematicians hat on (phew). There’s also free express delivery for orders over $50 which let’s be honest, won’t be difficult to hit.

If scavenging is your jam, you can shop every item currently on sale at The Iconic here.

Rolla’s Original Straight Long Jeans (Was $139.95, now $97.96)

MARC JACOBS The Softshot 27 Cross-Body Bag (Was $795, now $556.50)

James Smith Sirenuse Strap Sandal Heels (Was $199, now $139.30)

RAY-BAN Hexagonal Flat (Was $205, now $143.50)

Significant Other Solace Dress (Was $249.95, now $174.96)

AERE Organic Cotton Comfort Sweat Top (Was $99, now $69.30)

Thrills Minimal Slouch Hoodie (Was $99.99, now $69.99)

AERE Linen Pull-On Pants (Was $99, now $69.30)

R.M. Williams Leather Duffle Bag (Was $560, now $392)

Adidas Performance Edge Gameday Running Shoes (Was $130, now $91)

Zanerobe Work Flannel LS Shirt (Was $119.95, now $83.96)

Dr Martens Unisex 1460 Mono 8-Eye Boots (Was $269, now $188.30)

