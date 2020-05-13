The Iconic have like, lost the plot or something hey. It’s like sale on sale! There never ISN’T a sale!

I personally love it. I mean, my bank account doesn’t, and neither does my isolation goal of “stop spending money”. But my wardrobe does – and now my feet will, too.

Yep, The Iconic have announced another one of those flash sales, this time on sneakers.

They’re putting a huge range of genuinely schmick sneaks up for sale, with nothing over $80. For those who love a good shoe, you know that’s dirt cheap.

Want a sneak(er) preview? You’re welcome.

The sale is running from 12pm – 4pm today, 14th May. So you need to get in on it ASAP. My advice? Save sneaks to your wish list and suss if they end up on sale at 12.

