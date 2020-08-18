Athleisure gods P.E Nation are throwing their bike shorts in the Afterpay Day 2020 ring, offering up to 40% off sale items. Afterpay Day officially starts at 8am this Thursday 20th August and finishes up on Friday 21st August at 11:59pm.

Given how quickly P.E Nation flies off the shelves, you’ll want to start adding all the leggings, jackets and bras to your mental cart in preparation. The brand’s sale collection currently has 4 pages with everything from swimsuits and sunglasses to skirts and singlets. It’s not yet confirmed whether more items will be added to the page on Afterpay Day 2020 but it’s definitely worthwhile checking back daily until Thursday.

Along with being able to pay off your impulse purchases in four interest-free instalments, Afterpay have introduced two new features for the occasion. Shoppers can now have visibility into their estimated spend limits (useful) and the ability to pay off some or all of an outstanding balance ahead of a scheduled payment. Essentially it gives you more power over your spending so use it wisely, heathens.

Below is a lil’ teaser of the stuff I’ve already added to cart in my mind. Be sure to get those nimble fingers ready come 8am Thursday.

Boost Sports Bra (Was $99.00, currently $79.00)

This cute sports bra makes me want to rip my gym top off and force people to admire it.

Short Corner Trackpant in Blush Pink (Was $179.00, currently $149.00)

These pants look like something I’d happily let graft to my skin – comfy x 1 million.

Man Down Jacket in Red (Was $229.00, currently $189.00)

We love a statement jacket and this one says ‘pay attention to me’ – so naturally, I have to own it.

Ignition Cropped Tee in Black (Was $79.00, currently $59.00 )

P.E Nation cropped tees have attained cult status for a reason, just take a look at them in all their glory.

This jacket is giving me major snow bunny vibes. I’ve never been skiing but is that going to stop me from buying it? Likely not.

Somebody please hold me back this Afterpay Day 2020 because P.E Nation is going to take all the money I have and I’m not the slightest bit mad about it.

