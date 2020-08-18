Gird your wallets because Afterpay Day 2020 officially kicks off this Thursday 20th August at 8am and ends at 11:59pm on Friday 21st August. If you know what’s good for you, you’ll start writing an absurdly long list of all the retailers and pieces you’re keen to nab, because there’s undoubtedly going to be a virtual riot come Thursday morning.

With 1,000 retailers participating across the fashion, beauty, homewares and tech space – there’s thousands of products available that promise to tickle you pink. From athleisure gods P.E Nation to special occasion brands like Shona Joy ad M.J. Bale, Afterpay Day 2020 has it all. No mercy will be spared when it comes to adding things to cart quickly so you’re advised to come early and come prepared – you know we will.

Best Afterpay Day 2020 Fashion Deals:

25% off selected styles at The Iconic: Check back on Thursday to see which items are included.

25% off sitewide at White Fox Boutique: The floral, summer dresses of your dreams await.

20% off sitewide at Meshki: Use the code AFTERPAY20 at checkout.

25% off sitewide at Showpo: Running from August 19-25th, this deal is available for an entire week.

20% off everything at Country Road: Men’s, women’s and children’s fashion plus homewares is all included in this sale.

Up to 70% off selected items at Culture Kings: Check back on Thursday to see which items are included.

30% off selected items at M.J. Bale: Check back on Thursday to see which items are included.

Up to 70% off select styles at I.AM.GIA: Check back on Thursday to see which items are included.

Up to 50% off at Echt: Men and women’s sports apparel at slashed prices.

25% off everything at ASOS: Shop the huge offering at ASOS across fashion, shoes, accessories and more.

Up to 70% Off everything at Shein: The women’s fashion brand is offering massive savings across their collections during Afterpay Day 2020.

25% off at Surfstitch: Use the code AFTERPAY25 at checkout.

Up to 30% off selected lines at Gymshark: Check back on Thursday to see which items are included.

20% off storewide at Revolve: Use the code AFTERPAY20 at checkout.

40% off sale at P.E. Nation: Nab the brand’s beloved activewear and fashion line for a bargain price.

Take an extra 30% off at Shona Joy: Heavily discounted special occasion dresses.

50% off at Camilla: You’d be pressed to find a better deal than this at Afterpay Day 2020.

15% off at Furla: Use the code AFTERPAY15 to shop their exclusive Afterpay Edit.

25% off everything at Glue Store: Men’s and women’s clothing and sneakers from the biggest brands around, all discounted.

Afterpay Day 2020 starts 20/08/2020 at 8am and ends 21/08/2020 at 11:59pm.

