Cult Sydney activewear label P.E. Nation is about to drop the unisex activewear of your iso winter dreams.

The UNI-form collection comes in a heap of neutral colourways with a few pops of colour (think: black, white, khaki green, and a lush-looking lilac) in fabrics like hemp cotton, polycotton and reverse terry. Thanks, I’m ordering one for every day of the WFH week.

The whole idea behind this unisex line is to “push gender boundaries, remove competition and replace ego” in sport with community spirit instead, which I read as ‘very comfy clothes to do lots of lounging around in’. Technically speaking you could do sports in these leggings, but you could also just lie around the house! Both are good.

For the photoshoot, founder Pip Edwards tapped her friends and family, rather than book a bunch of models (although when your friends and family are all 10s, then it does make it a little easier to shoot a lookbook).

Some familiar faces include her son Justice Maximus, actor Eamon Farren, Sneaky Sound System duo Angus McDonald and Connie Mitchell, and model / writer / influencer / creator Ally May Carey.

“Claire [Tregoning, who co-founded P.E. nation with Edwards] and I knew for quite some time that men were buying into the women’s sweats and hoodies, and we even had our own family (like Tim, Claire’s husband, and my son Justice) wearing it all as well, that it made sense to finally dedicate a portion of the business to a unisex category where the fits were designed to cater for men, but are to be worn by all,” Edwards told Vogue.

“The talent in the campaign are all friends and family of the brand. All are heroes in their own field, and heroes to Claire and I. Real people. Real connections. Real life.”

The collection launches tomorrow on PE-nation.com, which is your chance to snap up a new iso outfit. There’s nothing like cozying up in a new matching tracksuit to see you through the winter months, no?

