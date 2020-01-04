Popular athletics brand Nike has been accused of a “tone deaf” piece describing its new apparel designed to keep players cool during “fiery conditions” at the upcoming Australian Open.

The product is a new knee-length bodysuit designed to help female players beat the heat at Melbourne Park.

“Melbourne also tracks the hottest temperatures of any of tennis’ four majors,” the article on the Nike website read.

“Averaging more than 100 degrees (37 degrees Celsius), the heat challenges players and, in turn, NikeCourt’s apparel designers to outduel the fiery conditions.”

New York Times tennis writer Ben Rothenberg criticised the brand on Twitter.

Juuuust a bit tone deaf here, Nike. pic.twitter.com/2wHl52PbP9 — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 3, 2020

Other Twitter users commented on Rothenberg’s post.

“Oh dear,” one person wrote while another added: “Tone deaf to the point of disrespectful.”

The phrasing about Nike’s Melbourne collection was later edited on the website.

“This garment is informed by Atlas body-mapping to identify the areas that tend to overheat (notably under the bra and at the neckline) and is pieced together to maximise breathability in those spaces,” the text read.