Australian’s are still reeling from the shock footage of Scott Morrison’s pathetic visit to the bushfire ravaged town Cobargo, on the NSW south coast.

While there, ScoMo forcibly shook a woman’s hand who criticised him for his lack of action as she and many of her neighbours had lost their homes.

Said woman has now been revealed as Zoey Salucci-McDermott, a pregnant mother of a 22-month old daughter, Uma.

Zoey has since taken to Facebook to write that she has “lost everything I own.”

“My house is burnt to the ground and the Prime Minister turned his back on me.”

Salucci-McDermott, who is 28-weeks pregnant, said the fire claimed everything she owns except her car and a few belongings packed inside.

“It broke my heart, I would have happily sat down and had a cuppa with him if he’d just asked if I was okay,” she told 10Daily.

“I told him it was a war zone, and he walked away, and it broke my heart.”

She added, “I couldn’t do anything but stand there.”

Like the rest of us, Zoey said that the visit felt “insincere” and that the Prime Minister did not ask locals questions about how the fire had affected them.

“I’m only shaking your hand if you give more funding to the RFS. So many people here have lost their homes,” Zoey said as Scott Morrison forcibly shook her hand. “We need more help.”