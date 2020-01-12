Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting have joined forces to organise a bushfire relief cricket match featuring all of your favourite athletes and celebrities.

Warney and Ricky will each captain a team in the Bushfire Cricket Bash on February 8, alongside the Big Bash League Final and the Women’s T20 International. All three matches will support bushfire relief, so you’ve really got no excuse not crack open a cold one at the cricket on February 8.

Former plays Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Shane Watson, Michael Clarke and Justin Langer are all confirmed to be hitting the pitch for the event. International players like Sachin Tendulkar are also on Warney’s wishlist for the match.

“Hopefully a few (more) big names will get involved as well,” Warney said. “From all sorts, whether it be music, film, TV or sports from different codes.”

According to Shane Warne, this is an opportunity for all different Aussie sportspeople and celebrities to get involved in a good cause.

“I know Nick Riewoldt wanted to play and Jack Riewoldt thinks he is good at everything, so I am sure he will try and get in as well,” he said, according to the ABC.

The venue is yet to be confirmed, but the MCG looks to be a viable option for the event, which would make for a happy Ricky Ponting.

“I’m actually quite excited if it is here because one more game at the MCG would be nice,” Ponting said.

The news comes after Warney auctioned off his beloved Baggy Green, raising a whopping $1 million towards the bushfire relief after it was won by the Commonwealth Bank.

According to Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts, the Bushfire Cricket Bash will be “Cricket Australia’s major fundraising initiative to support Australians impacted by the recent unprecedented bushfire emergency”.