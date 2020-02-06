Yes, as you have already gaged by the oversized, cubed head and trademark glaring eyes, our legend firefighters now have their own bushfire hero Funko Pop. The latest addition to the Funko team has been created in a bid to raise money for our devastated wildlife amidst the ongoing bushfire crisis.

Popcultcha, AKA the aficionado of pop culture collectables, has teamed up with Funko to create the “Bushfire Heroes Firefighter with Koala Pop! Vinyl Figure”.

All proceeds from this limited edition vinyl figure will go straight to RSPCA’s National Bushfire Appeal.

“The RSPCA are working alongside government and emergency agencies, veterinarians and local authorities to provide much needed equipment and supplies, emergency care and identifying and assessing injured animals in need of assistance,” Funko’s Jesse Little stated.

This divine figure will cost you $19.99. Although it won’t be available ’til June, you can pre-order this lil’ guy HERE.