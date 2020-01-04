US pop superstar P!NK has pledged a whopping $500,000 of her own money to local bushfire services across Australia.

It’s a pretty well known fact that PINK (real name Alecia Moore) is a charitable queen. She’s previously donated $500,000 to Hurricane Harvey victims among many other charitable efforts.

The Beautiful Trauma singer took to Twitter to share donation links and announce her impressive contribution.

I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kyjDbhoXpp — P!nk (@Pink) January 4, 2020

In just over an hour, her tweet received a huge outpour of love including 3.5k retweets and over 15,000 likes.

“My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz,” she captioned the tweet, which included links to fire services across the country.

PINK has a pretty special relationship with Australia. I mean, she’s had multiple ARIA #1 albums and literally broke the record for the biggest selling tour by a solo female artist in Australian history when she played to over 600,000 on her The Truth About Love Tour in 2013.

So naturally, she’s inclined to give back to the country that’s responsible for such a large part of her success.

Back in 2009 she donated $250k to the Victorian Bushfire Appeal, but this time she’s doubling her efforts to a whopping $500k into the pockets of the charities that need it most.

It’s unclear whether she’s donating in AUD or USD, but her individual contribution could be up to a whopping $719,000AUD depending on her chosen currency. Either way, it’s bound to be a huge help to the firefighters on the frontlines.

Major celebrities and influencers from across Australia and the world are using their platforms to help raise funds and awareness for the bushfires that are currently devastating much of the country. This is the proactive energy we need in 2020.

Obviously, not all of us can drop a casual half a million dollars in charitable donations. But if you’re interested in doing your part for the bushfire victims, we’ve compiled a handy list of how you can donate time, resources or funds to the people who need it most.