You, with the six-step skincare routine – yes, you. Mecca Cosmetica is launching a new line of products that are like skincare, but for the rest of your body, and I thought you might like to know.

Mecca Cosmetica – which is Mecca’s Signature Line brand – is today launching Mecca Athletica, which is essentially designed to be as lush and hard-working as your skincare products, but for the rest of your body.

The first products off the rank are a body wash, a lotion and Mecca Cosmetica’s first ever deodorant, which is both 100% vegan and aluminium-free. (Essentially, it’s Mecca’s foray into the growing trend of natural deodorants, which avoid aluminium salts in favour of ingredients like baking soda and coconut oil.)

“After rounds of sampling, trialling and testing formulas with our store teams, we landed on a 100% Vegan formula that delivers on odour protection while targeting the bacteria that causes it in the first place,” Collette O’Neill, head of Mecca’s Signature Line, told PEDESTRIAN.TV.

It retails for $26, uses tapioca starch and kaolin clay to absorb moisture, and a blend of essential oils with antimicrobial benefits for that sweet, sweet smell.

So what about the rest of this body skin care situation? Introducing: the Skin Perfecting Body Wash (RRP $36) and Ultra-Firming Body Lotion (RRP: $40)

The body wash contains active ingredients such as 8% AHAs, PHA and Siberian Ginseng, designed to exfoliate dead skin, unclog pores, and target bumps and breakouts. (In other words: stop using your exxy facewash on your bum acne and start using this instead.)

The moisturiser contains Proteasyl, a botanical peptide active ingredient which gives skin a bit of a firmer and more elastic look (once you’ve been using it for six to eight weeks). It also contains 5% lactic acid, to gently exfoliate at the same time.

“We’re programmed to invest so heavily into our facial skincare routine, but we simply don’t apply the same ethos to our body care regimes,” O’Neill said.

“We’re all spending a fortune on our bodies; studio classes and memberships, organic veggies, supplements in your morning smoothie, a new vitamin subscription but we simply don’t apply the same ethos to our body care regimes… but we should be! The products in this range deserve to be the first thought, not an afterthought.”

The whole range launches today at Mecca, and you can check it out right here.