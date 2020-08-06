Do you dream of being an 1880s farmhand, roaming the fields and plucking wheat (??) for your nightly bread? That’s the vibe of cottagecore, the latest online trend that encompasses everything from your lifestyle choices (baking! Vegetable gardens!) to your style.
Given I love a good online shop, I’ve decided to round up the cutest prairie vibes gear from ’round the traps to really fulfil your cottagecore fashion dreams.
The Iconic
Steele
Cotton On
Auguste
Spell
The Iconic
Tigerlily
Steele
Cotton On
Tigerlily
Alice McCall
ASOS
Steele
Glue Store
SENSO
Verge Girl
Princess Polly
Showpo
Wrangler
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal
Sol Sana
Thrills
Hansen & Gretel
Showpo
Pretty Little Thing
PEDESTRIAN.TV‘s editors independently choose and write about products and other stuff we love and think you’ll froth on, too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a cut of the revenue from any purchase you make based on our recs. Happy buying.Image: Steele