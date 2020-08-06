Do you dream of being an 1880s farmhand, roaming the fields and plucking wheat (??) for your nightly bread? That’s the vibe of cottagecore, the latest online trend that encompasses everything from your lifestyle choices (baking! Vegetable gardens!) to your style.

Given I love a good online shop, I’ve decided to round up the cutest prairie vibes gear from ’round the traps to really fulfil your cottagecore fashion dreams.

The Iconic

Atmos&Here Sadie Dress, $89.99

Steele

Anika Dress, $269

Cotton On

Larissa Dress, $34.99

Auguste

Delilah Lou Maxi Dress, $229

Spell

Carmen Knit Cardi, $249

The Iconic

Atmos&Here Lace Insert Dress, $119.95

Tigerlily

Momoka Maxi Dress, $199

Steele

Petra Knit, $199

Cotton On

Amelia Polo Knit, $19.99

Tigerlily

Kara Midi Dress, $249

Alice McCall

Angels Midi Dress, $425

ASOS

DESIGN Dress, $76

Steele

Valence Dress, $119

Glue Store

Beyond Her Mahalia Jumper, $89.95

SENSO

Quilian Boots, $295

Verge Girl

Her Instinct Silky Cami, $69

Princess Polly

Kendall Crop Top, $40

Showpo

Dress, $79.95

Wrangler

Miss Pamela Overall, $179.95

Nasty Gal

Plant Wait Around Floral Midi Dress, $100

Nasty Gal

We Be-Leeve Dress, $100

Sol Sana

Avalon Flat, $209

Thrills

Polly Top, $79.99

Hansen & Gretel

Jezebel Top, $189

Showpo

Hastings Top, $59.95

Pretty Little Thing

Plus White Smock Dress, $48

Image: Steele