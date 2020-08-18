Lip tints are my favourite thing ever. As someone who can barely apply mascara without smudging it somehow, lipstick gives me this constant internal anxiety – will I get it on my teeth and not realise? Will it smudge all over my chin somehow? Etc etc.

Lip tints, on the other hand, are practically made for chaotic individuals like myself. They last forever, allow for some smudging and can be applied after five wines in the back of an Uber – fact.

As someone who has tried heaps, these are my ride or die faves.

The OG of lip tints, Almost Lipstick (in Black Honey, of course) has been around since the 90s and went massive during that no-makeup period. It’s still my absolute fave – the colour is light on, but dark enough to give you a rosy sheen.

My second fave, I have two of these – one floats around in my handbag and the other is in my car. At $58 they’re not cheap, but they last foreverrrr – and a little goes a long way.

I was skeptical because in my mind, Maddie Ziegler is still ten years old, but a) she’s like an adult now (HOW) and b) this product rules. It’s more of a matte, punchy tint but with the gloss on top softens up, and the colour is a heavenly reddish-berry.

These are more of a watery lip tint, but great for a light wash of colour! I generally like a faux lipstick feel to my tints, but the handy wand (it’s like a fuzzy cushion top) makes this so easy to apply.

This is like a balm-tint hybrid – easily the most moisturising of all the ones I’ve mentioned. The colour looks super dark in the pot, but on lips it’s quite light – a bit like the Almost Lipstick colour. It’s not enough to fully tint lips but it’s great when you’re 100% no makeup but don’t want to look washed out.

6. Lanolips Tinted Balm

Lanolips are the ride-or-die lip balm for loads of Aussies, but have you tried their tints? They’re properly tinted – not like some balms where the tint is non-existent. I love the Rhubarb one the best, it’s the darkest – the others are Rose and Nude, which are light pink and nude respectively.

Very much a red tint, this lip oil is so nice on – it lasts for ages and feels light and glossy, without being sticky.

Everyone goes on about Hibiscus when it comes to this hydrating, light tint balm, but I reckon Red Dahlia is my fave. Either way, the tints are perfectly light, and the balm itself is really nourishing.

This is definitely more of a punchy tint than a light wash of colour, but once you apply it you can pretty much trust it to stick – I’ve only had to fill the inner bit of my lips after eating and stuff. I love this colour – Rose Wood – it’s like a deep brick red.

Okay, so it’s more of a lipstick than a tint, but the colour is super sheer – I would go for one of the darker hues if you want a bit of colour, but if you just want a glassy finish.

This is a GREAT lip and cheek tint. It’s watery but pigmented, goes on easily and give you a really natural berry finish. I’m obsessed!

Another one with a watery, pigmented finish, this is darker than the MCo Beauty one and comes in a range of colours. I love Rosewood because it’s a real brick-rose shade, super natural.

