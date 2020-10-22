Somebody needs to physically remove my credit card from my hands because Kylie Skin is officially coming to MECCA Australia.

Gone are the days of having to get your Kylie Skin products shipped from the US and paying out the wazoo for shipping and handling fees, because the makeup and skincare gods at MECCA are bringing it down under (finally).

The range will launch at 85 stores across Australia and New Zealand from November 10, which means you’ll be able to pick up some Kylie Skin goodies for your secret Santa this year. So if you’ll excuse me, I’ll be making a socially-distanced trip to MECCA as soon as Melbourne lockdown ends.

“I am so excited to be launching Kylie Skin in Australia and New Zealand at MECCA,” billionaire founder Kylie Jenner said.

“The creation of my skincare line was an incredible process for me, from designing the packaging to developing and perfecting the formulas that are now a part of my day-to-day skincare routine. So many of my fans have been asking me to make my skincare available in Australia and New Zealand, and I’m so happy that they’ll now be able to make my favourite products a part of their daily lives too.”

MECCA stores will cop eight of the range’s most popular products, including the Foaming Face Wash and the controversial Walnut Face Scrub. You’ll also be able to get your hands on the Face Moisturiser, Eye Cream, Vanilla Milk Toner, Vitamin C Serum, Hydrating Face Mask and Coconut Body Scrub.

Honestly, if it’s good enough for Kylie Jenner, it’s good enough for me.

The whole range is also vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben and sulphate-free, which is a huge win for ethical shoppers and beauty lovers with sensitive skin.

Kylie Skin drops on MECCA online and in-store on November 10, 2020. Mark your calendars, people.