I have disgustingly dry lips, like think of the driest your lips have ever been and then multiply that by five. Those are my lips. It’s been a lifelong problem that people keep badgering me about, but I’ve just never had the time to really do something about it. I’ll buy a lip balm and use it for three days and then lose it in my bag. But then lockdown started. So for weeks now, I’ve been trying out a bunch of lip balms on my flaky lips and I’m happy to report I’ve found some winners.

1. Mario Badescu Lip Balm

Mario Badescu Lip Balm, $13

First up is the Lip Balm from Mario Badescu. This lil’ guy is for all skin types and smells like a beach holiday. It’s made from all the good stuff including cocoa butter, coconut oil, shea butter, sweet almond oil, and antioxidant Vitamin E.

This lip balm is so light on the lips, it’s long-lasting, and it’s buttery. I also didn’t feel like I had to reapply it every 30 minutes or so, like my lips actually felt hydrated and soft to the touch. It’s an instant favourite for me, 10/10 would recommend.

Mecca sells the tube for $13.

2. Eau Thermale Avène

Avéne Cold Cream Lip Balm, $20.99

So this lip balm is a tad pricier than the Mario Badescu one, but I really, really like it. It’s got great moisture and it feels super creamy, not greasy. It’s just a great long-lasting and non-drying choice for the everyday coverage.

It’s also unscented, if you’re not a fan of flavoured lip balm.

Chemist Warehouse sells this goodie for $20.99.

3. Biossance

Biossance Squalene + Rose Vegan Lip Balm, $30

This is a fab everyday choice! I found it very moisturising and softening, which is exactly what my lips need. I also, for whatever reason, developed these cracks on the side of my mouth during lockdown 1.0 and it got to a point where the corners of my mouth would crack and bleed. This lip balm really helped get that all under control.

The balm itself is quite thick and a little greasy so you will feel it when you apply it.

You can grab the lip balm online at Sephora for $30.

4. The Abnormal Beauty Company / Deciem

Deciem Petrowhat? Baobab, $9

Whenever I see a Deciem product, I sort of scratch my head. I have no idea what any of the words mean and they know that too – it’s part of the fun. Hence, its name. But Deciem has an excellent reputation and it’s not hard to see why. The products actually deliver.

This lip balm can be used on your lips and skin, so I tested the Baobab flavour – neutral scent – on the back of my hands. Immediately, I noticed a difference. My hand not only looked dewy, but it was as soft as a baby’s butt, I swear to God. Also – I don’t know if this was just me – but even the lightest amount of pressure on the tube will squeeze out a blob, so watch out. A little goes a loooong way with this lip balm.

Deciem, love your work. You can grab yourself a tube for $9.

5. Too Faced

Too Faced Hangover Pillow Balm, $33

Firstly, the packaging is sexy as hell. I felt like such a fancy bitch applying this to my lips. I was concerned that it would feel super sticky because of its texture, but it didn’t! It also genuinely feels hydrating. But I think my favourite bit about this lip balm is that it doubles as a lip gloss, because it really has that shine to it. Would recommend, although it does tingle a little bit when you apply it and it does have a strong coconut scent. Some of my friends hate that, so it’s really up to you.

You can find it at Mecca for $33

6. Bite Beauty

Bite Beauty Agave + Intensive Lip Mask , $40

Bite Beauty relaunched this particular formula as vegan earlier this year, which kind of upset some people because they really liked the old formula. But to be honest, I didn’t have any issues with it. I haven’t tried the original balm, but what I can say is that I didn’t experience any flakiness while using the new vegan formula. It is thick though, so you don’t have to worry about squeezing out too much at once. It also has a very subtle scent, nothing too strong. I just wished it lasted longer, considering it’s $40 (from Sephora).

7. Dermal Therapy

Dermal Therapy Lip Balm, $5.99

This is the balm I have in my car, my drawer, my pockets, everywhere. It’s $6 and it’s so bloody good at healing cracked lips. It’s a bit tingly but man, does it work.

Find it at Priceline.

8. Tatcha

Tatcha The Kissu Lip Mask, $45

This has that glossy effect, but it also really hydrates lips and lasts forever. I put it on for Zoom meetings because it makes my lips look plumper and shiny, like I’ve tried lol.

You can find this baby at Mecca.

9. La Mer

La Mer The Lip Balm, $100

And last, but certainly not least, is the La Mer lip balm. I mean, the packaging alone is divine. I was afraid to even open it, because I didn’t want to smudge the very shiny lid. And the balm itself is so soft and velvety on the lips. It’s not greasy or heavy, either.

There’s a hint of a mint scent, just a subtle touch, and when you apply it to your lips they stay hydrated for hours. No joke, it healed my cracked, flaky lips instantly.

It’s utter perfection, which is what you would expect for a one-hundred-dollar lip balm. This is probably the one and only time I will ever use La Mer, so I shall use this lip balm sparingly.

Treat yourself to one, via Mecca.