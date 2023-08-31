The Best Women’s Underwear In Australia For Every Single Body-ody-ody

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

For the most part, buying underwear feels like a chore. Trying to find undies that are cute, comfy, budget friendly and help with vaginal health is a balancing act. It’s a lot of research with not a lot of fruit for your labour. If you’re searching for the best cotton, bamboo and overall women’s underwear in Australia, look no further because we’ve done the hard work and found the perfect panties for your peach.

Here’s our guide to the best women’s underwear in Australia:

Chouchou Intimates (pronounced shoo-shoo) has a cute, retro aesthetic which appeals to my inner desire to have a slumber party every weekend. This Australian brand sells “feminine and rebellious” women’s intimates that can be worn everyday or for special occasions. We’re in love. They also just dropped a really cute cotton range that’s soft as hell!

When buying new knickers, make sure they’re made of cotton (at least the inner gusset) and are the correct size. Underwear that’s too small or made of synthetic materials doesn’t leave room for your vagina to breathe, which can lead to irritation and infection. Chouchou’s Georgia collection is made of 100% organic cotton to help look after ya coochie.

No other brand screams “women’s underwear” in Australia more than Bras N Things. Their wide range of styles and relatively inclusive sizing is always growing. From comfy t-shirt bras to sheer pieces with embroidered flowers in sizes ranging from 8A to 22F, Bras N Things certainly has underwear for any occasion. As for breathable undies, the Base Layers range all have cotton knitted inner gussets, it’s like a little treat for your vajayjay.

If you’re looking for an Australian underwear brand that encompasses all things intimate, Bendon Lingerie is your saviour. It has a wide range of women’s and men’s underwear, sleepwear, and wash bags to keep your undies safe and sound.

Bonds has been supplying Australians with undies for over 100 years now, which is a real achievement. It also has hands down the best cotton underwear in Australia (IMO). The great thing about Bonds is that it also has underwear for women, men and kids, as well as genderfree items. I’m personally a huge fan of their Move sports crop which is butter-soft and super supportive.

Boody is known for its comfy women’s bamboo underwear that’s so soft you’ll never want to take it off. Not only that, but the bamboo fabric is sustainable, ethical and good for your vagina health. It’s a win-win-win for women’s intimates.

If you’re looking for something pretty with lots of lace, Australian lingerie brand, Kat The Label has a huge range of lingerie singles and sets. Whether it’s date night or a night in, you’ll feel like your best sexy self. Their mesh and lace panties are too pretty to pass up.

Need some local, organic and sustainable underwear to add to your wardrobe? Le Buns has your buns covered. Literally. It’s a female-founded brand from Australia that prides itself on simple but stylish women’s intimates. I can’t say no to a pair of good, cotton underwear – especially if it’s from Australia.

With a sizing range of 8A to 24E, Berlei is one of the better brands in terms of inclusivity. Not only that, but all its underwear is cute – not just the smaller cup sizes. A variety of cuts, styles and fabrics means you’ll be browsing the Berlei website for hours.

If the words “plant dyed organic cotton” bring a smile to your face then you’re going to love the undies from Australian brand NICO. Kind to the planet and your body, NICO’s comfy pieces are wardrobe staples that look chic and come in a huge variety of colours. It’s giving fashion.

Hailing from Melbourne, Peach Underwear is masterfully creating comfy and stylish seamless basics for every body. Sizes range from XS to 5X and its pieces come in neutral tones as well as hues of blue, pink and purple. There’s even a bamboo range of women’s underwear if cotton just isn’t cutting it for your coochie.