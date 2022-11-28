Jack Vidgen Says He Lost 400 Instagram Followers Over What He Was Wearing In One Post

Aussie singer Jack Vidgen revealed he lost 400 followers after sharing a photo in gender-neutral underwear.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Australia’s Got Talent winner wrote: “After posting these pics the other day, about 400 people unfollowed me.

“Crazy to think how seeing a boy in gender neutral underwear can make some people so uncomfortable.”

He went on to poke fun at the stuffy souls who were offended by his post, writing: “Pic of me at the beach watching conservatives unfollow.”

The post in question was a carousel of images to celebrate his collaboration with underwear brand Wear Nala.

“So grateful for their gender-neutral underwear,” he captioned the post.

Jack Vidgen has starred on several popular local reality shows including Australia’s Got Talent, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, The Masked Singer Australia and he’s currently on The Challenge Australia.

I’d imagine that a large amount of his following would have accumulated from starring on the aforementioned shows and let’s face it, Aussies are quite backward when it comes to gender stereotypes.

So are we surprised that people were all pearl-clutchy about a man in gender-neutral underwear?

Nah, just disappointed.