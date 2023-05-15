It’s Time To Whip Out The Winter PJs, So Here’s 18 Sets Worth Throwing Ya Monies At

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Folks, I don’t know about you, but the last few nights have made me realise I’m in desperate need of some new winter pyjamas. The little silk shorties and cami are no longer cutting it, it’s time to pull out the big guns, and by big guns, I mean my flannelette PJs.

You know what I’m talking about. There’s nothing cosier than slipping into a set of flanny PJs after a very long, hard day at work — or living in them come Sunday when you’re hungover as fuck, regretting all your life choices.

Since I’m in the market for a fresh set, I figure you might be too, so I’ve used my valuable work time to shop for both of us. I’ve found a little bit of everything from flannel and silk winter pyjamas to sleep tees and bamboo sets for both men and women, now, all you need to do is smash that ‘add to cart’ button.

Happy shopping!

The Best Women’s Winter Pyjamas

Cotton On Flannel Boyfriend Boxer Pant & Shirt

Cotton On Flannel Boyfriend Boxer Pant & Shirt ($39.99 top, $39.99 bottoms)

I don’t know what it is, but there’s something about pinching your partner’s clothes and wearing them that just makes them that much cosier (my poor boyfriend!). So Cotton On’s Flannel Boyfriend Boxer Pants and Long Sleeve Shirt are screaming my name. Made from a buttery soft flannel, they’re a relaxed style fit of PJs perfect for the cooler months.

You can shop Cotton On Pyjamas here.

Oodie Cuddly Koala Oodie Sleep Tee

Oodie Cuddly Koala Oodie Sleep Tee, $64, usually $89

Speaking as someone who’s known for stealing her boyfriend’s t-shirts to sleep in, this oversized bed shirt from Oodie is riiiiiight up my alley. Just look at how comfy that baddie looks.

You can shop Oodie’s sleepwear here.

Kat The Label Celine Pant Set Olive

Kat The Label Celine Pant Set Olive, $140

I’m deeply obsessed with Kat The Label’s cute bra and indie sets, so it’s no surprise that their sleepwear is next on my hit list. Celine Pant Set in Olive screams bring me a mimosa and fetch my small dog, and quite frankly, I’m into it. The set is made from a premium luxe satin with just the right amount of stretch to be as comfortable as they are chic.

You can shop Kat The Label Pyjamas here.

Atmos&Here Emma Long PJ Set

Atmos&Here Emma Long PJ Set, $89

If you prefer a more classic style of winter PJs, Atmos&Her’s Emma Long PJ Set has you covered.

You can shop Atmos&Here’s pyjamas here.

Peter Alexander Blue Floral Pj Set

Peter Alexander Blue Floral PJ Set, $119

I won’t lie, unwrapping a pair of Peter Alexander PJs is damn delightful! You just know each set is going to be lush as fuck and so incredibly soft. They also have some adorable prints — I was going to link this champagne one, but they’re basically sold out in all sizes, so floral it is!

You can shop Peter Alexander’s pyjamas here.

Country Road Check Flannel Pyjama Set

Country Road Check Flannel Pyjama Set, $159

I was Mother’s Day shopping recently and discovered that Country Road does some really nice flannel PJs. They’re soft as hell, come in a few different colourways and look pretty damn cute with their matching fluffy slippers.

You can shop Country Road’s pyjamas here.

Papinelle Audrey Silk Full-Length PJ Set

Papinelle Audrey Silk Full Length PJ Set, $279.95

Yes, these are a v bougie set of silk PJs, and they have the price tag to match, but they’re Papinelle, and they’re silky and beautiful — and if you can afford them, can ya buy me some too? Size 8 in the colour Romance, thanks. But in all seriousness, these silky PJs would make for a lovely gift for someone special, just rally the troops so you don’t have to fork out for them by yourself.

You can shop Papinelle pyjamas here.

Skims Checked Fleece Pajama Set

Skims Checked Fleece Pajama Set, $162.85



If these fleecy winter pyjamas are good enough for Kim K, they’re good enough for me.

You can shop SKIMS pyjamas here.

HONNA Striped Organic Cotton-Voile Pajama Set

Honna Striped Organic Cotton-Voile Pajama Set, $187.17

Something about these PJs is super fkn satisfying to my eyeballs, so based on that fact alone, they’re made the cut. HONNA’s classic pyjama set is made from Indian GOTS-certified organic cotton-voile, so it’s exceptionally soft and lightweight, perfect for this weird, not-real-hot, not-real-cold weather we’re currently having.

You can shop HONNA pyjamas here.

Target Soft Comfort Full-Length Pyjamas

Target Soft Comfort Full-Length Pyjamas, $36 (usually $45)

Look, you can’t really go wrong with a cosy pair of Target PJs. They’re an absolute steal at $36 (on sale) and are made from a buttery-soft material that you’ll never wanna take off.

You can shop Target Pyjamas here.

Eberjey Gisele Piped Stretch-Modal Pajama Set

Eberjey Gisele Piped Stretch-Modal Pajama Set, $234.76

These Eberjey’s pyjamas are very much me in my nanna-in-bed-by-9 era, and I’m ALL about it. They’re super soft and comfy as fuck. The only real downside is the price tag, but we’ve always got a birthday coming up, right?!

You can shop Eberjey pyjamas here.

Sleeper Feather-Trimmed Crepe De Chine Pajama Set

Sleeper Feather-Trimmed Crepe De Chine Pajama Set, $541.99

If and when I get married, you better believe these Sleeper PJs-turned-partywear will be my little GRWM ‘fit. These vintage-inspired pyjamas are cut from lightweight crepe de chine, featuring a pink button-up shirt with tonal piping and mother-of-pearl buttons. The cropped pants have an elasticated waist and the brand’s signature feathers at the hem, which are really fucking cute, but also detachable for when you want to keep things boring simple.

You can shop Sleeper pyjamas here.

The Best Men’s Winter Pyjamas

Peter Alexander Grey Check Bamboo Flannelette Pj Set

Peter Alexander Grey Check Bamboo Flannelette Pj Set, $129

If you’re a bloke and don’t mind whacking on a matching set of flannel PJs at the end of a very long, hard day, this grey check set from Peter Alexander will feel lush. Both the long sleeve shirt and matching bottoms are made from a buttery-soft bamboo flannelette fabrication, perfect for the cold winter nights ahead.

You can shop Peter Alexander men’s pyjamas here.

Reserve Essentials Long Sleeve Tee & Flannelette Pant PJ Set

Reserve Essentials Long Sleeve Tee & Flannelette Pant PJ Set, $34.97 (usually $49.95)

Made for a warm, cosy night’s sleep, these winter pyjamas are designed for maximum comfort, with a soft-touch fabrication for a snug feel on the skin.

You can shop Reserve pyjamas here.

Lacoste Velvet Logo Long Pyjama Set

Lacoste Velvet Logo Long Pyjama Set, $170

These Lacoste PJs lean a little more into the loungewear trend, so you can probably get away with lazying around in them on a Sunday when you’re hungover as shit, waiting for some greasy food to be delivered and revive your soul.

You can shop Lacoste pyjamas here.

Target Premium Flannelette Pyjama Set

Target Premium Flannelette Pyjama Set, $28 (usually $35)

If you’re after a good deal on flanny PJs, Target does some pretty decent sets for under $50, like these checkered PJs that are made from a soft cotton premium flannelette material. It features a collared neckline, elastic drawstring waist pants and a good hanky stasher (read: chest pocket).

You can shop Target pyjamas here.

Coast Clothing Harbour Flannel PJ Set

Coast Clothing Harbour Flannel PJ Set, $99.95

Last but certainly not least, we’ve got the legends over at Coast Clothing, who do some pretty damn snug pyjamas. We’re particularly fond of this Harbour Flannel PJ Set. It comes with a flannel button-through top with long sleeves and loose-fit flannel pants.

You can shop Coast Clothing pyjamas here.