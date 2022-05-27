Our new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been snapped getting the paper from his front door in his pyjamas by both the Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail paparazzi and tbh I’ve never identified with a politician more.

The Tele hung around the PM’s house in Sydney’s inner west and took the photos of Albanese at 7:03am on Thursday wearing PJ pants with rabbits on them, a Newtown Jets jersey and Ugg boots as he collected his morning papers from inside his front gate.

The Daily Mail apparently thought this content was gold and sent photographers to his place on Friday morning for similar pics.

Anthony Albanese has stepped out in his pyjamas and a pair of Ugg boots in the early hours this morning to collect his daily newspaper delivery https://t.co/sES4gsGTdf — Daily Mail Australia (@DailyMailAU) May 27, 2022

He’s got bed hair and he looks tired, like we all do when we wake up.

The Tele called him “a dishevelled Prime Minister” but honestly he’s the first Australian PM to look even remotely relatable since Prime Minister Andy in The Simpsons.

You may not like it, but this is what this ideal Australian Prime Minister looks like pic.twitter.com/uFA0jayonH — Rob Stott (@Rob_Stott) May 26, 2022

The new PM is yet to move into Kirribilli House because Scott Morrison and his fam are still there. They’re due to move out this weekend and head back to their home in the Sutherland Shire in Sydney’s south.

Yes he looks relatable and yes his modest Marrickville home has cute bricks and a rusty gate but FYI he is loaded. He owns several other investment properties totally $5 million in value.

All that aside apparently his neighbours love him. They say he’s very chatty and often takes their bins in.

Side note: it’s pretty fucking creepy photographers are hanging around his house but this will no doubt stop when he moves in the new digs, surrounded by security, CCTV and unscalable fences.

Will they treat Morrison the same and pap him in his PJs when he’s back home? Unlikely.