For reasons beyond me, The Daily Mail has decided to go right ahead and theorise whether Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has had a bit of botox or other work done in the process of getting a ministerial glow-up after the election.

The outlet noted that Albanese had trimmed down and “overhauled his wardrobe” in the lead-up to the election. It also pointed out that the PM is looking “more youthful”, has a “smoother complexion” and wondered if the 59-year-old has had some work done recently.

“Mr Albanese looked remarkably fresher than he did while posing for his official prime ministerial portrait a few months ago,” The Daily Mail remarked.

To really put that theory to the test, the DM enlisted the expert eye of a cosmetic surgeon to speculate whether Albanese has had a bit of a botox juice up.

The expert thought treatments including laser therapy, cosmeceutical skincare and a new hyaluronic acid injectable called Profhilo could have been used by the Prime Minster to cop that ~youthful glow~ he’s sporting.

“His frown lines are still etched in but his frontalis muscle does look more relaxed,” the cosmetic surgeon told The Daily Mail.

“Maybe it’s just great lighting or Photoshop. Either way, he’s looking very refreshed for someone with the tough job of running the country.”

Honestly, good on him. If the man wants to get a few face jabs to sort out some wrinkles and frown lines then who are we to stop him? Go forth and get your beautification, skincare king.

The investigation doesn’t end there, my friends. The outlet then got a clinical nutritionist (!!!) on the case to see whether it’s been a change of diet that’s caused this complexion clear out.

They reckoned that moving away from processed food and sugar probably helped a bit with his skin looking “plumper and more even”.

Truly, if Anthony Albanese wants to cut down the beers and get a few cheeky botox sessions in then who are we to judge? Christ knows I’d be doing that too if I had a PM’s salary.